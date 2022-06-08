Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 359,526 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,048,611 shares.The stock last traded at $1.37 and had previously closed at $1.37.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

