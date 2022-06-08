DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion.

Shares of XRAY stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.97. 7,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,891. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XRAY. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.30.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

