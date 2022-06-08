DerivaDAO Price Down 3.1% This Week (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00003776 BTC on exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $30.07 million and approximately $888,463.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00189924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.04 or 0.00390070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00029897 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

