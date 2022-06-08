Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $154.88

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €154.88 ($166.54) and traded as high as €156.35 ($168.12). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €155.55 ($167.26), with a volume of 232,414 shares changing hands.

DB1 has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($184.09) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($206.45) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($204.30) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($190.32) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €193.00 ($207.53) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €163.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €154.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

