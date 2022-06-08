DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 17,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 131,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.