DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to Issue $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.488 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 99.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $11.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Shares of DKS opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.91.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.89.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $5,403,652.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,097,693.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,086 shares of company stock valued at $20,312,486. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,051,000 after buying an additional 71,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 98,302 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,378 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

