Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $99.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.67 million. Dime Community Bancshares reported sales of $122.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year sales of $399.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $396.10 million to $402.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $425.95 million, with estimates ranging from $423.50 million to $428.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $96.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DCOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 47,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,488,874.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,248.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 161,760 shares of company stock worth $4,957,812 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCOM traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $30.69. 4,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,596. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.05. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

