Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) is Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,494 shares during the period. Dine Brands Global comprises approximately 5.0% of Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $44,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 219.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 64,668 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dine Brands Global stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.51. 548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,552. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.38 and a 1 year high of $98.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.54.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.