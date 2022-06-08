Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives $317.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $317.00.

DIISY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 329 ($4.12) to GBX 326 ($4.09) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.64) to GBX 315 ($3.95) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.14) to GBX 310 ($3.88) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of DIISY stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.19. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 7.62%.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

