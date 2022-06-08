Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $94.96

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.96, but opened at $99.12. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $98.81, with a volume of 9,566 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

