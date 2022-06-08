Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.87

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.87 and traded as high as $36.84. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $36.23, with a volume of 5,583,186 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TZA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,520 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 87,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 58,616 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

