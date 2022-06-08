district0x (DNT) Price Down 7.9% This Week

district0x (DNT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One district0x coin can now be purchased for $0.0534 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, district0x has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. district0x has a total market cap of $32.04 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

district0x Profile

DNT is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for district0x is district0x.io . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

