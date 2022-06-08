Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

D stock opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.78. The firm has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.