Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DCI. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Get Donaldson alerts:

DCI stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.06%.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.