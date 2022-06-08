DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.51 Million

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.42 or 0.00007786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $123,558.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 75.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00147987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.15 or 0.00415758 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00029704 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

