Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Dynatrace also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.17-$0.18 EPS.

DT stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.77. 2,743,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,978. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 243.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DT. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.33.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $136,120.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,577,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,570,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,268,000 after purchasing an additional 417,094 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after purchasing an additional 974,376 shares during the period. Advent International Corp MA boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,266,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,660,000 after purchasing an additional 396,246 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

