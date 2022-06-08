DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires New Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

DEI stock opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.55%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

