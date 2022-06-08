DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires Shares of 10,000 HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HHR. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 289.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,770 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 15,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HHR stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.03. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $68.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Several research firms recently commented on HHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HeadHunter Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

HeadHunter Group Profile (Get Rating)

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with value-added services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.