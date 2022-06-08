DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Buys 18,512 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 655.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,512 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $31.65.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

