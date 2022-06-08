DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Cuts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,850,000 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.60. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

