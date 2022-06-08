DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $720,000 Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn L. Farrell purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,499.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

POR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

POR stock opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $51.61. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.14%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

