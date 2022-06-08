DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Lowers Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,368 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $204,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial stock opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.96.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by ($0.59). Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

JXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In related news, EVP Carrie Chelko purchased 3,344 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,019.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,506.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Louene Prieskorn acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.71 per share, with a total value of $150,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,514 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,094.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,244 shares of company stock worth $978,498.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

