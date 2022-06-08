DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Makes New Investment in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,228 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BPOP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Popular by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,963.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $160,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Popular stock opened at $83.56 on Wednesday. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.31 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.37. Popular had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

