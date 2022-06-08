DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases Shares of 17,790 Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,259,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,088,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,282,000 after acquiring an additional 117,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $255,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Nicolet purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,641.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GDYN opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $71.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.07 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

