DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases Shares of 24,720 Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $196,544.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,797.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,262,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,805,091. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BKR opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.12 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 218.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

