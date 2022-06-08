Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

EVN opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 46.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 99,777 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 744.4% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 131,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 115,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 65.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

