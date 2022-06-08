Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ecolab also updated its Q2 guidance to close to $1.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.76.

NYSE ECL traded down $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.83. 8,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.52. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $154.31 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Ecolab by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

