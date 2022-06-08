ECSC Group (LON:ECSC) Trading Down 3%

ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC – Get Rating) shares dropped 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.60). Approximately 6,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 8,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.62).

The stock has a market cap of £4.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.18.

Get ECSC Group alerts:

About ECSC Group (LON:ECSC)

ECSC Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and cyber security services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Channel Islands, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Assurance, Managed Detection & Response, and Vendor Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ECSC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECSC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.