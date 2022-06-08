EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Up 7.8%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.32. 5,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 426,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The firm has a market cap of $647.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.83.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 84.07% and a negative net margin of 810.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of EHang by 56.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of EHang by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EHang by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EHang by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EHang by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

