EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Up 7.8%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.32. 5,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 426,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
The firm has a market cap of $647.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.83.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 84.07% and a negative net margin of 810.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
