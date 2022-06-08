Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.28 EPS.

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $24.14. 1,508,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,684,046. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

