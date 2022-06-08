Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.20–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.35 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,568. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $189.84.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.