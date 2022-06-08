Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,186 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $588,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after buying an additional 1,257,817 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.47.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,085 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total value of $46,627,368.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,298,800 shares of company stock valued at $384,486,060. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $312.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.20 and its 200 day moving average is $271.92. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $324.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

