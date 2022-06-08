Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.76-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.330-5.420 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.47 billion.Encompass Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.76-$4.05 EPS.

Shares of EHC stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $61.48. 8,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,871. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.44.

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Encompass Health by 157.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

