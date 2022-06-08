Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives 34.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is 34.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE EDR traded down 0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 22.50. 32,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,794. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 17.42 and a twelve month high of 35.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,325.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.31 by 0.42. The firm had revenue of 1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total value of 7,690,824.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,768,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 34,703,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 7,479 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.09, for a total value of 142,774.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,058,922.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 518,510 shares of company stock worth $10,138,695.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 180.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

