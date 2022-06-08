Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Announces $0.01 Semi-Annual Dividend

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.
Enel Chile has a payout ratio of 2.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of NYSE:ENIC opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Enel Chile has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Enel Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enel Chile (ENIC)
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.