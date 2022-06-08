Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Announces $0.01 Semi-Annual Dividend

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Enel Chile has a payout ratio of 2.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:ENIC opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Enel Chile has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENIC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Enel Chile by 85,429.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 730,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,000,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 614,903 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,391,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 374,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 891.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 288,466 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 24.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,241,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 243,239 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enel Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

