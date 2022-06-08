Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Receives $18.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

ENFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Enfusion stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,382. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. Enfusion has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $23.21.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enfusion will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Enfusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.