ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €14.50 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €14.50 ($15.59) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($21.51) target price on ENI in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($18.28) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($18.28) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.43) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.90 ($16.02) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ENI remained flat at $€14.43 ($15.52) on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.19. ENI has a 52 week low of €9.38 ($10.09) and a 52 week high of €14.80 ($15.92).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.