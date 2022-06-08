Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 164.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enlivex Therapeutics.
Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:ENLV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.51. 2,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,284. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $13.95.
About Enlivex Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.
