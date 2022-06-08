Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.07. Entegris posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total value of $3,335,365.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,561 shares of company stock valued at $5,370,016. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Entegris by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Entegris by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Entegris by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $112.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Entegris has a 1-year low of $99.82 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Entegris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.