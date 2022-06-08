Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Stock Price Up 22.2%

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 22.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 158,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 162,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 824.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$18.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.15.
Entourage Health Company Profile (CVE:ENTG)
