Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Stock Price Up 22.2%

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 22.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 158,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 162,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 824.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$18.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.15.

Entourage Health Company Profile (CVE:ENTG)

Entourage Health Corp. cultivates, processes, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis products for medical and adult-use in Canada. The company offers cannabis plants, dried cannabis, oils, topicals, extracts, and edibles. It provides its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday, Starseed, and Mary's Medicinals Canada brand names.

