Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Envista posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $544,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $244,243.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,755.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,182 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Envista by 8,922.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Envista by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Envista has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.37.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

