Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Enzo Biochem from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.34 million, a P/E ratio of 245.25 and a beta of 0.81. Enzo Biochem has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02.

Enzo Biochem ( NYSE:ENZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.05 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the third quarter worth $38,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the first quarter worth $39,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 66.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

