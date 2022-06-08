EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Reduced by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,783,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 62,511 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.65% of EOG Resources worth $336,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $145.93 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $146.26. The stock has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.79 and a 200-day moving average of $111.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,745 shares of company stock worth $1,899,262. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

