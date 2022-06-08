EOS (EOS) Price Tops $1.30 on Top Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 6% against the US dollar. EOS has a market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $268.04 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $1.30 or 0.00004170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,056,759,391 coins and its circulating supply is 991,535,686 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars.

