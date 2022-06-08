EPIK Prime (EPIK) Market Cap Achieves $6.43 Million

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. EPIK Prime has a total market cap of $6.43 million and approximately $397,311.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EPIK Prime has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One EPIK Prime coin can currently be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,254.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002018 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001654 BTC.

EPIK Prime Coin Profile

EPIK Prime (EPIK) is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,547,253 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

EPIK Prime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EPIK Prime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EPIK Prime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

