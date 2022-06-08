Equalizer (EQZ) Trading Up 13.5% Over Last Week

Equalizer (EQZ) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 8th. Equalizer has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $17,858.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00191393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.73 or 0.00401797 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00029912 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

