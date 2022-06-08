Ergo Trading Down 2.4% This Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.46 or 0.00008080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $78.69 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,420.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,806.76 or 0.05939277 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00204030 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.59 or 0.00593648 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.82 or 0.00607555 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00070474 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

