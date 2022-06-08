ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.

ESAB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.15. The company had a trading volume of 794 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,118. ESAB has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $58.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

A number of analysts have commented on ESAB shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

