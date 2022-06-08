Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.55. Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 489 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $39.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.23.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ESP Get Rating ) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 1.81% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

