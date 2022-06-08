Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Down to $13.57

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.57, but opened at $13.16. Euronav shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 15,998 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently -2.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $3,016,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 167,086 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 356,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 271,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,199,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 46,790 shares in the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

